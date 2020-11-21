Posted by admin

Obituary: David Abell Platt, 28, Fredericktown

David Abell Platt, 28, of Short Creek Road, Fredericktown, died at 5:17 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at The UPS Air Commerce Center in Louisville as a result of a work related accident.

He is survived by one daughter, Sophia Platt of Fredericktown; his parents, Ray Jr. and Margaret Abell Platt of Fredericktown; two sisters, Emily (Bobby) Platt-Rush of Bardstown and Rae Ann (Timothy) Sauer of Louisville; four nieces and nephews; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Due to the new COVID-19 restrictions that have been put back in place, all services will be private. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

The Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

