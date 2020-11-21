Posted by admin

Obituary: Thomas ‘Tom’ Dale Ballard, 73, Bardstown

Thomas “Tom” Dale Ballard, 73, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born on April 1, 1947, in Bardstown to the late Nathan J. and Mary Alice Ball Ballard. He was a Captain in the National Guard and served in Vietnam. He was also Commander of Battery C 2nd Battalion, 138 Field Artillery in the Kentucky National Guard in Bardstown. He was a builder and helped manage The Carpet and Wallpaper Place. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, a hardworking man, was the heart of his family and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He loved spending time vacationing, fishing, going to the beach, karaoke with family and enjoyed time with his grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Virginia Wimpsett and Barbara Ballard Brown; and two brothers, Donnie Ballard and Lee Ballard.

He is survived by his wife, Lois M. Greenwell Ballard; two daughters, ReRe (Steve) Nicholson and Sue Ballard, both of Bardstown; one son, Shane (Abbey) Ballard of Bardstown; one sister, Elaine (Joe) Dickerson of Bardstown; five brothers, Steve (Pat) Ballard, Jack (Martha) Ballard, Billy Ballard, Till (Betty) Ballard, Jody (Nora) Ballard, all of Bardstown; his father-in-law, Pat Simpson of Fairfield; six grandchildren, Ryan, Ariel, Chasity, Seth, Gavin and Chloe; six great-grandchildren, Rylan, Caysen, Ruby, Jonah, Sutton and Harper; and many nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with the Rev. Jason Harris officiating. Burial is in St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at the funeral home.

The family request that in Tom’s memory keep in touch and call your loved ones.

The COVID-19 requirements are still in place, and wearing a mask and social distancing are required.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

