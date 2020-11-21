Posted by admin

Obituary: James Thomas McCubbins, 68, Lebanon Junction

James Thomas McCubbins, 68, of Lebanon Junction, died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at his home. He was a shift leader for Lanham Lumber and a member of the Lebanon Junction Church of God of Prophecy.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Lee and Helen Frances Mahoney McCubbins; and one brother, Kenneth McCubbins.

Survivors include his wife, Barbara Jean Brooks McCubbins; four daughters, Patricia, Carrie, Tomasina and Katrina McCubbins; four brothers, Marvin McCubbins, Marshall McCubbins, Stevie McCubbins and Stacy McCubbins; five sisters, Alicia Frye, Casey McCubbins, Penny Cothern, Connie McCubbins and Anna Gassman; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Cremation has been chosen with a memorial service to be held at a later date.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction is in charge of the arrangements.

-30-