Obituary: Roberta Keene Williams, 54, Springfield

Roberta Keene Williams, 54, of Washington Ave., Springfield, died at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at her residence.

She is survived by one daughter Ivy (Leo) Dominguez of Springfield; five sisters, Hattie Miller of Louisville, Ann Yocum of Lebanon, and Brenda Sparrow, Julia Key and Mary (Ronald) Fogle, all of Springfield; two brothers, Lawrence (Diane) Keene of Lexington and Allen (Bonita) Keene of Louisville; and two grandchildren.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions being put back in place all services will be private.

Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is entrusted with arrangements.

