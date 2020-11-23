Posted by admin

Flaget Memorial’s Hospital’s Skilled Nursing Unit receives 5-star rating from CMS

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 — Flaget Memorial Hospital’s Skilled Nursing Unit, part of CHI Saint Joseph Health, is among a select group of facilities nationwide and in Kentucky to receive an overall five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), as part of its 2020 Nursing Home Compare Five-Star Quality Rating System.

The system provides residents and their families with an easy-to-understand summary of three dimensions that are used to determine the quality of nursing homes: health inspection results, staffing data and quality measure data, according to CMS. The rating system also includes a fourth dimension, an overall rating, which is a composite score of the three individual dimensions.

“Receiving an overall five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is truly an honor,” said Jennifer Nolan, president of Flaget Memorial Hospital. “Flaget Memorial Hospital’s Skilled Nursing Unit staff works tirelessly to ensure the health and well-being of our patients. Although the unit is paused due to COVID-19, employees are still working around the clock to provide the highest quality of care and service in other areas of the hospital. We are proud that our Skilled Nursing Unit has been named to this list.”

The goal of the Nursing Home Compare Five-Star Quality Rating System is to help consumers make meaningful distinctions among high- and low-performing nursing homes, as well as help nursing homes identify areas for improvement. The star ratings make it easier for consumers to choose a hospital and understand the quality of care they deliver, according to CMS.

The Nursing Home Compare Five-Star Quality Ratings are based on various data that is either collected by or available to the CMS, including onsite comprehensive inspections, registered nurse (RN) hours and total staffing hours (RN + licensed practical nurse (LPN) + nurse aide hours) per resident day, and resident-level quality measures.

ABOUT FLAGET. Flaget Memorial Hospital, part of CHI Saint Joseph Health, is a 52-bed facility located in Bardstown, KY. Established in 1951 by the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth, the facility serves residents of Nelson, Hardin, Marion, Washington, Spencer, Bullitt and LaRue counties. The facility is also home to Nelson County’s first full-service cancer center.

