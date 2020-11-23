Posted by admin

As COVID numbers grow, only 3 Ky. counties escape “red zone” designation

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 — As COVID-19 cases increase exponentially across the state, 117 of the state’s 120 counties received the “red zone” designation on the state’s COVID incidence map.

The incidence rating is determined by a rolling 7-day average of a county’s new COVID-19 cases factored into the county population. Nelson County’s incidence rating on Friday of 82.5 put the county solidly in the “red zone” designation..

The threshold to be considered a “red zone” county is an incidence rating of 25.

COVID-19 incidence rate map comparing Sunday, Nov. 15th and Saturday, Nov. 21st.

FRIDAY CASES. Nelson County had 55 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department, bringing the county’s total to 1,870 cases. Eight people are currently hospitalized for treatment of the virus; 321 people are quarantined at home. The county has reported 8 COVID-related deaths.

WASHINGTON COUNTY. Washington County had 17 new cases reported Friday by the district health department. Of the county’s total of 453 cases, 85 are quarantined at home and 3 are hospitalized. The county has reported 4 COVID-related deaths.

MARION COUNTY. Marion County had 35 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday, bringing the county’s total to 848 cases. Of those cases, 3 are hospitalized, and 163 are quarantined at home. The county has reported 12 COVID-related deaths.

LARUE COUNTY. LaRue County has 26 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday by the district health department. Of the county’s total cases, 101 are quarantined at home and 2 are hospitalized. The county has reported 2 COVID-related deaths.

HARDIN COUNTY. Hardin County had 124 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday, bringing the county’s case total to 3,548. Of those cases, 681 are quarantined at home and 14 people are hospitalized. The county has reported 32 COVID-related deaths.

MEADE COUNTY. Meade County was the first county in the Lincoln Trail District to experience single-digit new cases; the county had 5 new cases reported Friday for a total of 687 caes. Two of those cases are hospitalized, and 102 people are quarantined at home. The county has reported 4 COVID-related deaths.

