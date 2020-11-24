Posted by admin

Obituary: Juanita G. Roby, 84, Bardstown

Juanita G. Roby, 84, of Bardstown, died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born March 20, 1936, in Bardstown. She retired from Owens Illinois. She was a member of the Beef Cattle Association, O & I retirement club, Homemakers club, and a member of Bardstown Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, J.O. Roby; her parents, Earl “Skinny Greenwell and Elsie Greenwell; one brother, Paul Greenwell; and one grandson, Matthew Young.

She is survived by her three children, Phillip Roby, Tracey Roby, and Susie Roby Goodpaster, all of Bardstown; one sister, Selena Greenwell of Bardstown; seven grandchildren, Jeromie Goodpaster, Jamie Young, Alivia Young, Lindsay Young, Katie Young, Makina Goodpaster, and Kason Goodpaster; one great-grandson, Maverick Boblitt; one niece; two nephews; and three great-nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later time.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

