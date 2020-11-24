Posted by admin

Obituary: Shirley Culver Spalding, 84, Bardstown

Shirley Culver Spalding, 84, of Bardstown, died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at her home with her family by her side. She was born in New Haven and graduated from St. Catherine High School. Shortly thereafter, she went to work for the Kentucky Standard. This employment was followed by careers with Maupin and Associates, Carpet and Furniture Showroom, and Jim Beam’s American Outpost. Many lifelong friendships were formed during these years and she appreciated each and every one of them.

She was very active in her community by serving with The Stephen Foster Music Club and Flaget Memorial Hospital’s Women’s Auxiliary. She also spent many years volunteering for her church, the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral, as a choir member, Altar Society member, bereavement committee, and Eucharistic Minister. She finished up her volunteer years in the gift shop at Flaget Memorial Hospital where she greeted everyone with a big heart and an even bigger smile.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Adrian and Marie Culver, two sisters, Dorothy Rogers and Barbara Culver; and one brother, Kenny Culver.

She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Joseph “Leo” Spalding of Bardstown; three daughters, Janet (Pat) Dwyer, Judy (Bruce) Breitenstein, both of Louisville, and Joanie (David) Mudd, of Bardstown; four sisters, Betty Wimsett, Allie Mahoney, and Judy (“B”) Cecil all of New Haven, and Rose Mary (Philip) Bradley, of Martinez, Ga.; two brothers, Freddie (Joanne) Culver of Wilmore, and Raffo (“Bootsie”) Culver of New Haven; one sister-in-law, Lucy Simpson; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a private mass with Christian burial will be held at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with burial in St. Joseph Cemetery with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests that donations be made to either St. Joseph Church or Hospice of Nelson County.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

