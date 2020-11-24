Posted by admin

Obituary: Dorothy Mae Pope, 86, Bloomfield

Dorothy Mae Pope, 86, of Bloomfield, died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown. She was born March 23, 1934, in Nelson County to the late Anna Lucy Mason and John Norris Hayes. She was a homemaker, a member of Campbell’s Chapel AME Zion Methodist Church, was an avid reader and loved to cook.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Pope.

She is survived by six daughters, Patricia Pope of Bloomfield, Phyllis Maxine Pope of Louisville, Vivian Harrison and Karen Douglas, both of Bardstown, Stephanie Williams of Radcliff, and Erica (Thomas) Pope-Jones of Harrodsburg; one son, Gary (Lorie) Pope of Bardstown; one sister, Jackie Beeler of Bardstown; a special sister, Margaret Maddox of Bardstown; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and one a special cousin, J.B. Murphy Sr. of Louisville.

A private graveside service is at the Bloomfield Cemetery.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

-30-