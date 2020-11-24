Posted by admin

Obituary: Wayne Taylor Mattingly, 70, Bardstown

Wayne Taylor Mattingly, 70, of Bardstown, died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born July 7, 1950, in Lebanon to the George Edwin and Mary Lucille Taylor Mattingly. He was an employee of Inoac in Springfield and J.F. Welch Glass Repair Inc.; a former employee of Industrial finishing, and a former employee of General Electric. He loved to hunt and fish and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

WAYNE TAYLOR MATTINGLY

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Juddie Mattingly and Donnie Lee Mattingly.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Brady Mattingly; two daughters, Melissa (John) Bushell of Bardstown and Crystal (Jared) Robbins of Loretto; one sister, Ann (Joe) Brady of Loretto; and five grandchildren.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating. Burial is in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at the funeral home.

The family request that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the American Lung Association.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-