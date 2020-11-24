Posted by admin

COVID-19 update: Health dept. reports 55 new cases Monday in Nelson County

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 — While Nelson County’s incidence rating has dropped slightly since Friday’s figures, the county’s 79.7 rating keeps it well into the “red zone” range.

In the six-district Lincoln Trail District, only Marion County has a higher incidence rating than Nelson County (94.9). Washington County is a close third with a rating of 75.6.

The incidence rating is a 7-day average of new COVID-19 cases calculated according to the county population.

NEW NELSON CASES. Nelson County had 55 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department, bringing the total case number to 1,924. Of those cases, 260 remain quarantined at home and 7 are hospitalized. The county has recorded 8 COVID-related deaths.

WASHINGOTN COUNTY. Washington County had 12 new cases reported Monday for a total of 465 cases. Of those cases, 71 are quarantined at home and three are hospitalized. The county has reported 4 COVID-related deaths.

MARION COUNTY. Marion County had 30 new cases reported Monday for a total of 878 cases. Of those cases, 149 are quarantined at home and two are hospitalized. The county has reported 12 COVID-related deaths.

LARUE COUNTY. LaRue County had 10 new cases reported Monday for a total of 561 cases. Of those cases, 76 are quarantined at home and two are hospitalized. The county has reported 2 COVID-related deaths.

HARDIN COUNTY. Hardin County had 12 new cases reported Monday for a total of 3,653 cases. Of those cases, 575 are quarantined at home and 11 are hospitalized. The county has reported 33 COVID-related deaths.

MEADE COUNTY. Meade County had 20 new cases reported Monday for a total of 707 cases. Of those cases, 76 are quarantined at home and one person is hospitalized. The county has reported 4 COVID-related deaths.

