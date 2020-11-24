Nelson County Jail Logs — Nov. 22-24, 2020
Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.
Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020
Miranda Elizabeth Ragg, 31, Bardstown, parole violation (for technical violation). No bond listed.
Monday, Nov. 23, 2020
Ricky Clinton Simpson, 37, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; no insurance; possession of open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle. No bond listed.
Jennifer Lynn Ellis, 35, Bardstown, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamines’); wanton endangerment, first-degree; trafficking in marijuana (8 ounces to 5 pounds); cultivating marijuana (less than 5 plants); trafficking in controlled substance, third-degree (20 dosage units of an unspecified drug); possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $9,500.
Christopher Michael Carney, 36, Bardstown, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); wanton endangerment, first-degree; trafficking in marijuana (8 ounces to 5 pounds); cultivating marijuana (less than 5 plants); trafficking in controlled substance, third-degree (less than 20 dosage units of an unspecified drug); possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond listed.
Robert Estel Girdley, 35, Cox’s Creek, manslaughter, second-degree; trafficking in controlled substance (heroin); trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (less than 4 grams cocaine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); falsely reporting an incident. Bond is $50,000 cash or property.
Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020
Michael Dyeniel Knight, 28, Radcliff, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; operating on a suspended or revoked operators license; reckless driving; speeding, 26 mph or more over limit; failure to notify address change to the Department of Transportation. No bond listed.
Thomas Wayne Alvey, 45, Bardstown, manslaughter, second-degree; trafficking in controlled substance (heroin); trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (4 or more grams cocaine); tampering with physical evidence. Bond is $50,000.
