Nelson County Jail Logs — Nov. 22-24, 2020

Christopher Michael Carney, 36, Bardstown, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); wanton endangerment, first-degree; trafficking in marijuana (8 ounces to 5 pounds); cultivating marijuana (less than 5 plants); trafficking in controlled substance, third-degree (less than 20 dosage units of an unspecified drug); possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond listed.