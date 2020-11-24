Posted by admin

Obituary: Aileen Shouse Dadisman Holt, 92, Chaplin

Aileen Shouse Dadisman Holt, 92, of Chaplin, died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Cook Family Care Home. She was born March 5, 1928, in Nelson County. She was a homemaker and farmer, and one of the oldest members of Chaplin Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Elzy Samuel and Stella H Shouse; two husbands, Qullian Dadisman and William Holt; two brothers, Bernice Shouse and James Shouse; and two sisters, Sarah Martha Hahn and Marjorie Douglas.

She is survived by one daughter, Linda (Kenny) Roger of Bardstown; one son, Ronnie (Pattie) Dadisman of Campbellsville; one stepdaughter, Vicki (Bob) Robinson; one stepson, Gary (Marsha) Holt; 10 grandchildren, Julie (Ronnie) Jackson, Mark Greenwell, David (Jessica) Greenwell, Jill (Jerrod) Benningfield, Ryan (Carrie) Dadisman, Brandy (Jonathan) Hobbs, Nikki (Anthony) Pruitt, True Dadisman, Aniah Dadisman, and Pierce Dadisman; 11 stepgrandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and numerous stepgreat-grandchildren.

Her service will be held privately with burial in Highview Cemetery.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

