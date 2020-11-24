Posted by admin

Obituary: William Robert ‘Bobby’ Stone III, 65, Cox’s Creek

William Robert “Bobby” Stone III, 65, of Cox’s Creek, died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at his home. He was born April 30, 1955, in Shelbyville to William Robert II and Shirley Hammonds Stone. He was a U.S. Navy veteran. He worked in golf development and equipment operator and was a member of Waterford Church of God.

He was preceded in death by his father, William Robert Stone II.

He is survived by his wife, Deborah “Debie” Bishop Stone; one daughter, Lydia Stone James of Cox’s Creek; his mother, Shirley Hammonds Stone of Brooks; one sister, Dorothy “Sis” Hunt of Hillview; two brothers, Mike Stone of Hillview and Joe (Pam) Stone of Nolin; and one grandson, Christian James.

The family followed his wishes for cremation. The Memorial Service is noon Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at the Mount Washington Church of God.

The family request contributions be made for his funeral.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

