Three men charged in connection with March 2020 drug overdose death

Tuesday, Nov. 24, 20200 — Three people were arrested late Saturday, Nov. 22, 2020, on charges stemming from the March 2020 overdose death of a Bardstown man.

According to a Bardstown Police Department press release, the department’s investigation of the man’s death revealed he died of a heroin overdose. The investigation led to three suspects who have been charged for their involvement in the victim’s death.

Robert Estel Girdley, 35, of Cox’s Creek, was charged with manslaughter, second-degree; trafficking in controlled substance (heroin); trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (less than 4 grams cocaine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); and falsely reporting an incident. Bond is $50,000 cash or property.

Labrent Maddox, 25, was charged with second-degree manslaughter; trafficking in controlled substance (heroin); and trafficking in controlled substance (cocaine).

Thomas Wayne Alvey, 45, Bardstown, was also charged with second-degree manslaughter; trafficking in controlled substance (heroin); trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (4 or more grams cocaine); and tampering with physical evidence. Bond is $50,000.

