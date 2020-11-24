Posted by admin

Trash pick-up Thursday, Friday delayed one day due to Thanksgiving holiday

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 — Garbage pickup up in the city and county will be delayed one day later this week due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

No garbage routes will be run on Thanksgiving Day. Thursday’s routes will be run on Friday, Nov. 27th; Friday’s routes will be run on Saturday, Nov. 28th.

Any question regarding garbage pick-up this week can be directed to Bardstown City Hall for city residents, (502) 348-5947, or the Nelson County Landfill for county routes, (502) 348-1876.

