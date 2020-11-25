Wednesday, November 25th, 2020 | Posted by

Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020

Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.

Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020

Brianna Marie Ellick, 25, Louisville, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond listed.

Michael Quincy Parrott-Blaine, 24, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond listed.

William Cody Smith, 30, Bardstown, no charge listed. No bond listed.

Amber Nicole Martin, 37, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $500.

