Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020
Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.
Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020
Brianna Marie Ellick, 25, Louisville, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond listed.
Michael Quincy Parrott-Blaine, 24, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond listed.
William Cody Smith, 30, Bardstown, no charge listed. No bond listed.
Amber Nicole Martin, 37, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $500.
-30-