Obituary: Patricia Marie Pope, 69, Bloomfield

Patricia Marie Pope, 69, of Bloomfield, died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at University of Louisville Jewish Hospital in Louisville. She was born April 6, 1951, in Nelson County to Arthur and Dorothy Mae Hayes Pope. She was a homemaker, a nanny and a member of Campbell’s Chapel AME Zion Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Dorothy Pope.

She is survived by five sisters, Phyllis Maxine Pope of Louisville, Vivian Harrison and Karen Douglas, both of Bardstown, Stephanie Williams of Radcliff, and Erica Pope-Jones (Thomas) of Harrodsburg; one brother, Gary (Lorie) Pope of Bardstown; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Cremation was chosen by the family with a private burial in the Bloomfield Cemetery.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

