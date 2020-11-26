Posted by admin

Obituary: Edward Lee Potter, 90, Bardstown

Edward Lee Potter, 90, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born April 12, 1930, in St. Louis, Mo., and was an avid golfer who enjoyed his Thursday nights at My Old Kentucky Home County Club, where he was also a member of the Quarterback Club. He graduated from Washington University in 1952, and began working for Lilly Tulip in 1956 in Springfield, Mo., as an engineer. While employed with Lily Tulip he had the opportunity to travel and live in various places such as; Toronto, Red Bank, N.J., back to Springfield, Mo., and finally to settle in Bardstown in 1974 where he was a plant manager. He was a U.S. Coast Guard veteran.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Edward and Reba Potter; his wife, Marion Shurig Potter; and one grandson, Philip Ducote Martin.

He is survived by three daughters, Linda Martin, Lisa (Jack) Jones, and Jeanne (Mike) Jones, all of Bardstown; two sons, Stephen Edward Potter of Alton, Ill., and David (Mary Anne) Potter of Lexington; seven grandchildren, Claire (Demarco) Phillips, Erin (Corey) Hall, Adrienne (Casey) Monin, Elise (Ron) Baughman, Anna (Jared) Jones, Catherine Potter, and Emmaline Potter; and six great-grandchildren, Mason Phillips, Avery Phillips, Lily Hall, Campbell Hall, Carter Monin and Harper Monin.

The funeral is private with burial in the Bardstown Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may go to the American Cancer Society.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

