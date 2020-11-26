Posted by admin

Obituary: Jennifer Amanda Gray, 38, Elizabethtown

Jennifer Amanda Gray, 38, of Elizabethtown, died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin. She was born May 2, 1982, in Hardin County. She enjoyed being active in the Special Olympics Bowling League.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Frances Gray and Herbert Lee Gray Sr. and William Edger Philpot and Martha Jean Goldsmith Philpot Sallee.

Survivors include her mother, Ella Mae Philpot Gray; her father, Herbert Lee Gray Jr.; one sister, Christine Myers (Michael); one brother, Jeremy Gray; her cat, Harry; nieces and nephews, Cameron Gray, Alyssa Gray, Annabelle Gray, Evan Myers and Jace Myers; aunts and uncles, Chris Gray (Theresa), Jason Gray (Lorine), James Gray, Noel Gray, Diane Amos, Edger Philpot and Thomas Sallee; and eight cousins, Christopher Gray, Alan Gray, Rita Polk, Kyler Gray, Chad Gray, Hunter Gray, Tyler Burton and Caroline England.

Services and visitation are private.

Friends may view the service at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at the Trowbridge Funeral Home Facebook page.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of the arrangements.

