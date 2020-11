Posted by admin

U.S. 62 Boston Road county line bridge opens for traffic ahead of original date

Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 — The Boston Road US 62 bridge at the Hardin – Nelson County line is now open for traffic. The bridge was opened earlier Wednesday.

According to a press release from the Kentucky Department of Transportation, favorable weather conditions allowed the contractor to get the work completed ahead of the original opening date in December.

