Nelson County Jail Logs — Nov. 25-26, 2020
Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.
Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020
Tamra Kay Davidson, 47, Bardstown, fugitive from another state. No bond listed.
Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020
Michael Ray Forewright, 51, Bardstown, failure to appear. No bond listed.
Orville Justin Case, 24, Bloomfield, public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol). No bond listed.
John Thomas Wimsett, 32, Bardstown. murder. No bond listed.
Jeremy Donte Hurdle, 29, Bardstown, assault, first-degree, domestic violence; prescription controlled substance not in proper container; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; receiving stolen property (firearm); trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces) (2 counts); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession controlled substance, third-degree (drug unspecified); trafficking in controlled substance, third-degree (20 or more dosage units of an unspecified drug); possession of marijuana. No bond listed.
Candido Mateo, 24, Bardstown, violation of a Kentucky protective order. No bond listed.
Tyvonte Daeshaun Tinsley, 20, Louisville, failure to appear. No bond listed.
-30-