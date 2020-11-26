Nelson County Jail Logs — Nov. 25-26, 2020

Jeremy Donte Hurdle, 29, Bardstown, assault, first-degree, domestic violence; prescription controlled substance not in proper container; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; receiving stolen property (firearm); trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces) (2 counts); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession controlled substance, third-degree (drug unspecified); trafficking in controlled substance, third-degree (20 or more dosage units of an unspecified drug); possession of marijuana. No bond listed.