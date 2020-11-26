Posted by admin

Bardstown man facing murder charge following Louisville Road shooting

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 –– A Bardstown man is in jail on murder charges following a shooting incident that took place just after 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon on US31E, Louisville Road.

JOHN THOMAS WIMPSETT

According to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a home on Louisville Road for a reported shooting incident. The caller was able to give dispatchers a description of the shooting suspect and his possible destination.

Deputies responded to a home on Abbey Ridge Road just north of Nazareth on Louisville Road, where they found the suspect’s vehicle.

John Thomas Wimpsett, 32, of Bardstown, was located at the home and arrested without incident. He has been charged with a single count of murder. He was lodged in the Nelson County Jail.

The incident remains under investigation by NCSO Detectives Philip Dean and Josh Greenwell.

-30-