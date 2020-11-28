Posted by admin

Obituary: Danny Thomas Graham, 69, Cox’s Creek

Danny Thomas Graham, 69, of Cox’s Creek, died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at his residence. He was born Dec. 29, 1950, in Louisville to the late Harvey and Martha Rose Fair Graham. He was a tire changer for Dunlop Tires for more than 33 years. He was a member of the Baptist faith.

DANNY THOMAS GRAHAM

He is survived by his wife, Gladys Milligan Graham; one stepdaughter, Emily Milligan of Lebanon; three sons, Daniel Green of Louisville, and Timothy Graham and Christian Graham, both of Cox’s Creek; two sisters, Cathy Graham Myers of Fairdale and Barbara Graham of Louisville; one brother, Jim Graham of Fairdale; and five grandchildren.

The funeral is private with burial in the Mount Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

All COVID-19 restrictions are in place; masks are mandatory, as is social distancing. Hugging and handshakes are not allowed.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-