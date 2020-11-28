Posted by admin

Obituary: Blake Martin, 28, Bardstown

Blake Martin, 28, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Nelson County. He was born June 28, 1992, in Louisville. He was an employee for Doc’s Industrial, Trademark Excavating, and MBJ Logging, and a member of the Game Fowl community.

He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Earl Martin; a longtime friend, Zack Martinez; and two cousins, Andrew Johnson and Logan Johnson.

He is survived by two daughters, Maci Viola Martin and Amara Josephine Martin; the mother of his children, Aarin Seward; his mother, Melissa (Roy Litton) Martin; his adoptive mother, Roxann Donahue (Glen); his adoptive father, Ronny E. (Jennifer) Johnson Sr.; three sisters, Heather (Jacob) Martin, Taylor Gilbert, and Megan Martin; four brothers, Ronny (Rhonda) Johnson Jr., Kevin (Kasey) Johnson, David Litton, and Dalton Litton; three nieces; five nephews; a close friend, Chaz Case; and many cousins and friends.

The funeral is private, with private burial in St. Thomas Cemetery.

Drive-by visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home. During drive by visitation, individual must remain in their vehicles and remain six feet from family.

Memorial contributions may go toward his services.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

