Obituary: Lydia Pearl Bird, 76, Bardstown

Lydia Pearl Bird, 76, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin. She was born Aug. 4, 1944, in Boston and was a member of Nelson County Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her daughters, Edna Yates and Penny Fulkerson; her parents, Charles Edgar Travis and Mary Belle Razor Wilmouth; three sisters, Jenny Mae Cartwright, Hattie Travis and Louise Simmons; one brother, Joseph Travis.

Survivors include her daughter, Cindy Howell (Brian) of Bardstown; one son, Charles Anthony “Tony” Fulkerson (Jessie) of Cox’s Creek; eight grandchildren, Chris (Melissa), Kelly (Bethany), Jennifer (Shane), Kim (Peter), Bailey, Hannah, Spencer and Mattie; and eight great-grandchildren, Grace, Noah, Lucas, Olivia, Jordan, Natalie, Connor and Adeline.

The visitation, funeral and burial in the Lebanon Junction City Cemetery are private.

Friends may view the 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 service on the Trowbridge Funeral Home Facebook page.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction is in charge of arrangements.

-30-