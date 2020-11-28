Posted by admin

COVID-19 update: Health dept. reports Nelson County has 63 new cases on Friday

Kentucky’s incidence rating map current as of Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Click to enlarge.

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 — While Nelson County continues to report double-digit new COVID-19 cases that keep it in the critical “red zone,” the county’ss 7-day average incidence rating continues to slowly decline.

Sixty-three new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday in Nelson County, bringing the county’s total to 2,046 cases. Of those cases, six people are hospitalized for treatment of COVID, and 244 are quarantined at home. The county now has recorded 9 COVID-related deaths.

On Friday, the statewide positivity rate was 8.85 percent.

STATE INCIDENCE RATE MAP. Nelson County’s incidence rate — the rolling 7-day average of new cases calculated against the county’s population — dropped to the lowest point in just over three weeks 58.1 compared to 55.3 on Nov. 5, 2020.

Nelson County still had the third-highest incidence rate in the six-county Lincoln Trail District, with Washington County and Marion County having higher rates of 75.6 for each county. Meade County dropped out of the “red zone” with an incidence rating of 20. When a county drops to an incidence rating under 25, it is no longer is considered a critical “red zone” county.

As of Friday afternoon, only 5 of Kentucky’s 120 counties were not “red zone” counties. In addition to Meade County, the other “orange zone” counties are Breckinridge, Cumberland, Nicholas and Menifee.

The highest incidence rate counties in Kentucky as of Friday’s numbers were Lee County (221.9), Owsley County (165) and Magoffin County (121).

MARION COUNTY. Marion County had 37 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday by the district health department. Of those cases, 150 are quarantined at home. The county has reported 12 COVID-related deaths.

WASHINGTON COUNTY. Washington County had 26 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday by the district health department, bringing the total cases to 515.. Of those cases, 86 are quarantined at home. The county has reported 4 COVID-related deaths.

LARUE COUNTY. LaRue County had 17 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday by the district health department. Of those cases, 150 are quarantined at home. The county has reported 12 COVID-related deaths.

HARDIN COUNTY. Hardin County had 94 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department, bringing the county’s case total to 3,944. Of those cases, 549 people are quarantined at home. The county has reported 36 COVID-related deaths.

MEADE COUNTY. Meade County reported 8 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing its total to 743 cases. Of those, 64 people are quarantined at home. The county has reported 4 COVID-related deaths.

-30-