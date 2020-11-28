Posted by admin

Obituary: Charles Ray Wilson, 70, Louisville

Charles Ray Wilson, 70, of Louisville, died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at University of Louisville Hospital. He was born Sept. 17, 1950, in Louisville and was a former employee of Thompson Sawmill.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles William and Anna Lucille Hoagland Wilson; one sister, Connie Wilson; and one brother-in-law, Jimmy Goff.

Survivors include two daughters, Anna Sams (Wade) and Kim Graham, who was like his daughter; one son, Travis Wilson; two sisters, Ruth Ann Goff and Eva Williams (Robert Hall); three brothers, Bill Wilson (Erma), Kenny Wilson (Connie) and David Wilson (Tammy); six grandchildren; and 12 nieces and nephews.

Services and visitation will be private.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction is in charge of arrangements.

