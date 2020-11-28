Posted by admin

Obituary: Connie Dock Hardesty, 68, Bardstown

Connie Dock Hardesty, 68, of Bardstown, died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at her residence. She was born March 26, 1952, in Celina, Ohio. She was a retired nurse.

She was preceded in death by one daughter, Carla Lynn Hardesty; her parents, Lee and Helen Dock; and one niece, Marie Bates.

She is survived by one daughter, Rebecca Leigh Hardesty; one brother, Mark (Carolyn) Dock of Wilmore; two nieces, Amy Ann Bowman and Jenny Lynn McIlrath; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

Cremation was chosen with private inurnment in Poplar Flat Cemetery at a later date.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-