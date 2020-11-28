Posted by admin

Obituary: Elliana Joann ‘Ellie Jo’ Whitehall, 5 weeks, Lebanon Junction

Elliana Joann “Ellie Jo” Whitehall, 5 weeks, of Lebanon Junction, earned her little angel wings Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at the Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville.

She was preceded in death by her Mimi and Papaw, Sheila and Gary Clinard.

Survivors include her parents, Edelin and Brianna Whitehall; her grandparents, Jennie Maness (Gene) and Timothy Whitehall; one aunt, Brittni Shultz (Chester Bowling); three uncles, Jacob Whitehall (Abigayle), Jonathen Whitehall and Matthew Whitehall; her great-grandparents, Judy Vittitoe, Diane and Larry Redemann and Tom and Peggy Whitehall; and several cousins.

Services, visitation and burial in Penn Run Cemetery will be private.

Friends may view the service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, on the Trowbridge Funeral Home Lebanon Junction & Boston Facebook page.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction has been entrusted with the arrangements.

