Obituary: John ‘Johnny’ Cripps Avis, 75, Bardstown

John “Johnny” Cripps Avis, 75, of Bardstown, died peacefully Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown. He was born Jan. 29, 1945, in Bardstown to the late James Cripps and Evelyn Yocum Avis. He was an avid outdoorsman that loved hunting. He proudly served as a volunteer for the Bardstown Fire Department for many years.

He was a former employee at American Greetings and was currently employed by Night Hawk Security at Barton 1792 Distillery. He never met a stranger, if you were fortunate enough to know him, you would know he would drop what he was doing to help anyone out. He was a friend to many, adored his family and was the greatest dad, husband and papaw. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Teresa Helton; and one daughter-in-law Shannon Pinkston.

He is survived by his loving wife, Ann Dones Avis; three children, Stacey (Troy) Conder, Sonya Pinkston and Jamie Pinkston, all of Bardstown; four sisters, Elizabeth Coulter of Shepherdsville, Mary Ann Greenwell of Bardstown, Carolyn (Gene) Clark and Sarah (Mark) Rogers, both of New Haven; four brothers, Richard (Carol) Avis of Bloomfield, Jerry (Deann) Avis, Pat (Belva) Avis and David (Regina) Avis, all of Bardstown; four grandsons, Gavin Pinkston, Trenton Pinkston, Josh Conder and Chance Conder; and several nieces and nephews.

The Mass of Christian Burial is private on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating. Burial is in the Boston Christian Church Cemetery.

Visitation is private at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

