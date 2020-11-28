Posted by admin

Obituary: Sherry Kay Avis, 57, Bardstown

Sherry Kay Avis, 57, of Bardstown, died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at her residence. She was born Sept. 17, 1963, in Michigan to Elwin and Marian Johnston Strickler. She was a homemaker, never met a stranger and was of the Baptist faith.

She was preceded in death by her father, Elwin Strickler; an infant sister, Donna Jean Strickler; and one brother, Craig Strickler.

She is survived by her husband, William “Billy” Avis; her mother, Marian Strickler of Saginaw, Mich.; three brothers, Dave Strickler of Massachusetts, Rex (Marilyn) Strickler of Peck, Mich. and Tony (Kathy) Strickler of Yale, Mich.

The funeral is private at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with burial in Bardstown Cemetery.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

