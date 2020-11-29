Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020

Get it first. Get it fast. Get the Gazette.

Earl Ramahn Mason, 39, Bloomfield, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified); possession of marijuana; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; no operators license; no insurance; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); contempt of court. Bond is $9,500.

Eric Christopher Tennill, 35, Springfield, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); rim or frame obscuring license plate lettering or decal; license to be in possession. No bond listed.

Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.