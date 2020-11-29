Posted by admin

Obituary: John J. Locklin III, 69, Bardstown

John J. Locklin, III, 69, of Bardstown, died Saturday Nov. 28, 2020, at Regency Care Center, Louisville. He was a retired warehouseman for Jim Beam Distillery, a member of the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral, where he was a server and tour guide. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Fourth Degree; a former member of the Nelson County Fair Board, the New Haven Optimist Club, the New Haven Jaycee’s, the Rolling Fork Volunteer Fire Department, and the New Haven City Council. Perhaps his proudest moments in life came from seeing the smile on children’s faces when he took on the persona of Santa Claus at various locations around the area.

JOHN J. LOCKLIN III

He was preceded in death by his mother, Rita Greenwell Locklin; and one sister, Diane Louise Locklin.

He is survived by his father, John J. Locklin Jr. (Mary); three sisters, Sheila Marie Nalley, Margaret Todd Boone (Fred), and Mary Regina Locklin; two brothers, Michael Eugene (Susan) Locklin and Timothy Joseph ( Sara) Locklin; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.

The funeral Mass is 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with burial in the St. Michael Cemetery, Fairfield.

In lieu of flowers, all donations are suggested to the bereavement committees at either St. Joseph or St. Monica.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

