Obituary: Donald Ray Hardin, 67, Bardstown

Donald Ray Hardin, 67, of Bardstown, died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Baptist Health Hospital in Louisville. He was born Jan. 3, 1953, in Nelson County. He was a lifelong farmer, including dairy farms, an expert tobacco cutter, and a member of Mill Creek Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Cathy Waterberry.

He is survived by many friends, and a loving church family.

Cremation was chosen with no services.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

