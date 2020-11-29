Posted by admin

Obituary: Ronald ‘Ron’ Ritchie, 44, Bardstown

Ronald “Ron” Ritchie, 44, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin Hospital in Elizabethtown. He was born Sept. 8, 1976, in Louisville.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, James and Irene Summitt; and paternal grandparents, Joseph Curtis and Eva Christine Ritchie.

He is survived by his parents, Donnie and Linda Ritchie of Bardstown; two sisters, Rachel Lynn (Dan) Brindle and Ashley Renee’ (Adam) Rowe; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Cremation was chosen with no services.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

