Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020
Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.
Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020
Heather Angeline-Cornett Gonzales, 41, Bardstown, failure to appear. No bond listed.
David Wesley Phelps, 42, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $2,254.
Joel Keith Roberts, 41, New Hope, wanton endangerment, first-degree; possession of firearm by a convicted felon. Bond is $2,500.
Michael Chadwick Burgan, 36, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession controlled substance, third-degree (drug unspecified); prescription controlled substance not in proper container; trafficking in marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; rear license not illuminated; disregarding stop sign; operating on a suspended license. No bond listed.
Zaki Mohin-Le Khandaker, 19, Louisville, speeding 17 mph over limit; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces); carrying a concealed weapon; possession of a defaced firearm; obscuring the identity of a machine under $500. Bond is $5,000.
