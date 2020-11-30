Posted by admin

Obituary: Mary Ann Dawson Bowling, 81, a native of New Haven

Mary Ann Dawson Bowling, 81, a native of New Haven, died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. She was born June 25, 1939 and lived a full life married to Joseph Gerald “Jerry” Bowling and raising her three sons.

MARY ANN DAWSON BOWLING

She was a brave and courageous person supporting the family and the boys in good and tough times as they made their way through life. She was active at Christ the King Church school board and PTA in Madisonville. She was a cancer survivor who volunteered in support of a cure for cancer.

She was a loved member of her family and extended family often, being referred to as one of the favorite aunts by the many, many cousins in the family. Recently living in Allen, Texas, she was known as the “high five” person in the morning at breakfast and enjoyed her Saturday visits from family with coffee and doughnuts on the outdoor patio at her residence.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Edna Dawson; three sisters, Miriam Hagan, Catherine Aline Pytleski and Mary Camilla Dawson; and four brothers, Louis W. “Billy” Dawson, Robert F. “Bobby” Dawson, Frank X. Dawson, and the Rev. J. I. “Fr. Joe” Dawson.

She is survived by three sons, Michael Bowling (Nicole) of Lucas, Texas, Daniel Bowling of Denver, Colo., and Matthew Bowling (Ana) of Telluride, Colo.; one brother, George Thomas “Tommy” Dawson of Baltimore; and three grandchildren, Isabella Bowling, Mark Bowling and Webb Bowling.

She will be laid to rest at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, next to Jerry in New Haven with her favorite Our Lady of Guadalupe medallion around her neck and her rosary in her hands. She will be surrounded by friends and family as she would have wished.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at St. Catherine Catholic Church in New Haven with burial to follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, 15 Audubon Plaza Dr, Louisville, KY 40217

The Highlands Funeral Home in Louisville is in charge of the arrangements.

-30-