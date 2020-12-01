Posted by admin

Obituary: Martha Beaven Bowling, 92, New Haven

Martha Beaven Bowling, 92, of New Haven, went to be with her heavenly Father Monday November 30, 2020 at Lorette Motherhouse Infirmary in Nerinx. She was born June 29, 1928, in Marion County to the late Hugh Mattingly and Irene Elizabeth Hamilton Beaven. She was a member of St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church. She was very active in her family’s activities. She was a member of the church choir, bereavement group, and Alter Society. She also worked at the New Hope Food Bank.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 26 years, Charles W. Bowling Jr.; one son, Louis Bowling; and one brother, Hugh Beaven.

She is survived by five daughters, Martha Ann (Wayne) Mattingly, Charlotte (Jim) Weaver, Barbara (Rodney) Burgin, Cecily (Bill) Riley, and Laura (Michael) Corbett; two sons, Kevin Bowling and Terry (Carol) Bowling; two sisters, Cecily Blair and Julia Sims; one brother, Bill Beaven; 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; one great great-grandchild; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

There will be a private graveside service at St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church with the Rev. Matthew Hardesty officiating.

It is recommended that all visitors wear a mask or face covering.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel, 167 N. Main St. New Haven Kentucky is in charge of arrangements.

