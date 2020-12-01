Posted by admin

Obituary: Ann Marie McHenry, 56, formerly of New Haven

Ann Marie McHenry, 56, formerly of New Haven, died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. She retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 25 years of service in Information Technology.

She was preceded in death by her beloved father, James Marvin Hall.

She is survived by many who adored her and cannot wait to see her again in eternity, including her loving and devoted husband, Charles “Butch” McHenry of Louisville; her mother, Mary Helen “Sis” Rogers Hall of New Haven; five sisters, Gerry Willis (Cam) of Louisville, Diane Thompson (John) of Shepherdsville, Julie Hesketh (Bob) of Louisville, Joanna Bradley (Roger) of Cox’s Creek and Margaret Boone (Mike) of Louisville; two brothers, Joey Hall (Donna) of Louisville and Ricky Hall (Vickie) of Brooks; and many nieces, nephews, uncles and aunts who will all miss her infectious laughter.

She had a smile that could light up a room and a heart as big as the moon. Your life was a blessing, Your memory a treasure…You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure. Our Angel is finally resting in Heaven.

There will be no services.

In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to St. Catherine Catholic Church, 413 North First Street, New Haven, KY 40051, or online at stcatherinenewhaven.org; The Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana, 6100 Dutchmans Lane, Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40205, or online at act.alz.org; The Epilepsy Foundation of Kentuckiana, 982 Eastern Parkway, Louisville, KY 40217, or online at EFKY.org

Fern Creek Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

