Posted by admin

Obituary: Diane Greenwell Rogers, 51, New Haven

Diane Greenwell Rogers, 51, of New Haven, died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 at Baptist Health Hospital in Louisville surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 11, 1969, in Nelson County. She was an employee for Marker’s Mark Distillery, attended St. Thomas Catholic Church. She was passionate about her faith, and was a loving wife, mother, daughter, and friend to many.

DIANE GREENWELL ROGERS

She was preceded in death by her father, Lloyd Greenwell.

She is survived by her husband of 26 years, Richard Rogers; two daughters, Anna Rogers, and Julia Rogers, both of New Haven; her mother, Helen Greenwell of New Haven; six sisters, Teresa (Tom) Sims of Cox’s Creek, Martha (Randy) Campbell of Woodstock, Ga., Jane (Chris) Lindsay of Louisville, Lisa (Ray Morris) Gill of New Haven, Mary Jo (Ricky) Yaeger of Boston, and Linda (Mike) Goode of Springfield; eight brothers, Alan (Kathy) Greenwell of Ellabell, Ga., Maurice Greenwell of New Hope, David (Anna) Greenwell, Earnest Greenwell, Daniel (Dana) Greenwell, and Kenneth Greenwell, all of New Haven, Fred (Nicki) Greenwell of Bardstown, and Curt (Angela) Greenwell of Cox’s Creek; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service and visitation are private. Her private burial will be in St. Thomas Cemetery with the Rev. Jason Harris officiating.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-