Obituary: Doris Bishop Dennis, 89, Bardstown

Doris Bishop Dennis, 89, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Windsor Gardens. She was born May 31, 1931, in the Texas community of Washington County to the late Hobert and Velma Shewmaker Perkins. She was a retired beautician from the Bloomfield and Chaplin areas. She loved to laugh, read, quilt and enjoyed feeding all who sat at her table. She was a former member of Chaplin Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Bishop, and her second husband, Harold Dennis; one daughter, Carol Bishop Smith; and one brother, William Perkins.

She is survived by one daughter, Barbara (Roddy) Tichenor of Bardstown; one brother, Dr. Thomas (Ethel) Perkins of Woodburn; four grandsons, Aaron (Stacy) Smith of Owensboro, Matt Tichenor, Alex (Grace) Tichenor and Tyler (Kelsey) Smith, all of Bardstown; four great-grandchildren, Sammi, Caleb, Angelia and Oliver; and her beloved dog Molly that she treasured.

The funeral is private with Bro. Richard Carwille officiating at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with burila in Highview Cemetery.

The family request that contributions be made to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana, 550 S. First St. Louisville, KY 40202.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

