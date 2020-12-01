Posted by admin

Nelson Fiscal Court votes 3-2 to reverse the schedule for 2021 bulky item pickup

Nelson Fiscal Court met via Zoom videoconferencing on Tuesday, Dec. 1st.

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 — Nelson Fiscal Court voted 3-2 Tuesday morning to reverse the order of the county’s annual bulky item pickup.



Gary Coulter, magistrate for District 2, had lobbied the court to change the order of the areas during bulky item pickup so that residents in his district don’t have to try to get their items out to the road during the worst winter weather conditions.

For many years, the annual pickup has always started with the eastern half of the county — all areas east of US31E north of Bardstown, and all areas east of KY 49, Loretto Road, south of Bardstown to the county line.

According to Coulter, the current scheduled forced his constituents to get their large items placed out by the highway during periods of some of the worst winter weather. He said the first three phone calls he received after he was elected magistrate were all complaints about the timing of the annual pickup.



The pickup will begin about the same time in February 2021; however, the first area picked up will be the parts of the county west of US31E Louisville Road and north of the Bluegrass Parkway. The last area for the pickup will be all areas east of US31E north of Bardstown and all areas east of KY 49, Loretto Road.



Judge Executive Dean Watts advised argued against changing the order for the annual pickup; he recalled the last time when the bulky item pickup order was changed, and the change created substantial confusion among county residents.



Brad Spalding, the county’s road engineer, said the change will likely end up costing the county money by extending the pickup period.



The magistrates also agreed in principle to allow county residents to bring their bulky items to the county landfill for free starting about a month before the pickup period begins in February.



VACCINE SCHEDULE. Joe Prewitt, the county’s emergency services director, told the court that he and the health department are working on lists of the first people who will be eligible for the first Coronavirus vaccine that is expected to arrive by mid December.



Prewitt said they have identified long-term care facilities, first-responders, healthcare workers and elected officials who will be among the first eligible for the vaccine. Not everyone who is eligible is expected to agree to take the vaccine, he said.



In other business, the court:



— approved a request to pay for the replacement of a diesel engine in one of the county’s ambulances;



— heard from Buck Snellen, the county jailer, that the jail staff and inmates are currently COVID-free. Testing is conducted weekly at the jail, he said.

— heard Watts announce that the monthly Feeding America program will be held Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020 at the Nelson County Fairgrounds.



— Watts announced that local bars and restaurants can now apply for financial relief from the fund created by Gov. Andy Beshear when his office mandated that bars close and restaurants suspend indoor dining. The link for information on the businesses eligible for the program and details on how to apply may be found at https://teamkyfbrf.ky.gov/.

