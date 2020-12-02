Posted by admin

Lincoln Trail District Health Department discontinues tracking of COVID-19 cases

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 — The Lincoln Trail District Health Department announced Monday that it would no longer update the statistics it has been tracking on the number of COVID-19 cases in each of the six counties in the Lincoln Trail district.

Since the pandemic began, the district health department has provided an extensive breakdown on the number of COVID-19 cases, the number of people hospitalized, and the number of people who tested positive and remain in quarantine.

Terrie Burgan, the health deparmtent’s public information officer, said in an email Monday that “the surge in cases has required us to be strategic in our focus.” She also cited the increased strain on the health department’s resources as the number of cases have grown exponentially.

The only source for county information now is the state’s COVID-19 website, kycovid19.ky.gov. That site does not go into the level of detail the district health department’s information provided.

As of Tuesday, the state website indicates that the 71 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Nelson County. As of Monday, the county has reported 12 COVID-related deaths with 5 people hospitalized due to the virus. The county’s incidence rate on Tuesday was 56.5.

MARION COUNTY. Marion County has 1,030 cases as of Tuesday with 12 deaths. The county’s incidence rate is 96.4.

WASHINGTON COUNTY. Washington County has a total of 560 cases; 3 deaths; and an incidence rate of 99.2.

HARDIN COUNTY. Hardin County has a total of 4,327 cases with 31 deaths and an incidence rating of 56.1.

LARUE COUNTY. LaRue County has a total of 582 cases with one COVID-related death and an incidence rating of 54.6.

MEADE COUNTY. Meade County is the only county in the Lincoln Trail District that is not in the “red zone” with an incidence rating of 20.5. The county has reported 679 cases and 4 COVID-related deaths.

MONDAY UPDATE. Nelson County has 63 new COVID-19 cases reported on Monday for a total of 2,105 cases. Five people were hospitalized and 213 people were isolated at home.

-30-