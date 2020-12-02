Posted by admin

Obituary: Julie Ann Grant, 39, Knifley

Julie Ann Grant, 39, of Knifley, died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Hosparus Inpatient Care Center in Louisville. She was born May 29, 1981, in Marion County. She was a former employee of Crossroads Store in Knifley. She was a loving wife and daughter. She enjoyed auto racing, crossstitching, and trips to Las Vegas.



She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Rita Reynolds Nally (Aug. 28, 2020); her grandparents, Alton and Anna Louise Reynolds and Richard and Benita Nally; and one uncle, Raymond Reynolds.

Survivors include her husband of 13 years, Kevin Grant; one stepson, Logan Grant of London, England; her father, Billy Nally of Loretto; one brother, Jason Lee Nally (Rachel); her aunts and uncles, Michael Reynolds of Mount Washington, Jeff Reynolds (Judy) and Robbie Reynolds (Jane), and Mike Nally (Jane Carol), all of Bardstown, Ken Reynolds of Louisville, Mary Lou Brock (Keith) and Martha Alice Mattingly, both of Lebanon, J. T. Reynolds (Kathy) of St. Joe; Ann Aldridge of Louisville, C.L. Nally (Opal) of Campbellsville, and Dickie Nally (Barbara Ann) and Steve Nally (Donna), both of Loretto; her father and mother-in-law, Bill and Charlotte Grant of Columbia; one sister-in-law, Cindy Ward; and two nieces, Victoria Ward of Las Vegas and Hazel Nally of Louisville.

The private funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with Deacon Joseph R. Dant officiating. Burial is in St. Joe Cemetery.

Private visitation is 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at the funeral home with a 7 p.m. prayer service.

Pallbearers are Andy Johnson, Logan Grant, Michael Reynolds, Jeffy Reynolds, Scott Nally and Mike Nally.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

