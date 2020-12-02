Posted by admin

Obituary: Lucy Lee Long, 71, Cox’s Creek

Lucy Lee Long, 71, of Cox’s Creek, died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at her home. She was born Aug. 2, 1949, in Louisville to the late Roy Sr. and Mary Louise Hartlauf. She was a former security guard for the University of Louisville. She was a member of Cox’s Creek Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.

She is survived by one son, Sean Long of Cox’s Creek; one sister, Joan Huebner of Cox’s Creek; and two nephews.

The family followed her wishes for cremation with a memorial service at a later date at Cox’s Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

