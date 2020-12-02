Posted by admin

Obituary: Joseph Kenneth ‘Kenny’ Wimsett, 73, Bardstown

Joseph Kenneth “Kenny” Wimsett, 73, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Jewish Hospital, Louisville. He was a retired heavy equipment operator for Cundiff Construction, and always enjoyed his time as an operator. He was also a U.S. Army veteran and attended St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Shepherdsville.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Cathy Wimsett; and his parents, Joe and Lavon Wimsett.

He is survived by three daughters, Rebecca Reed (John), Amanda Thurman (Jason), and Stephanie Hagan (Charlie); two sons, Eddie Wimsett and Cody Wimsett; three sisters, Karen Bullock (Mike), Kathy Greenwell (BJ), and Joyce Hornback (Tommy); one brother, Keith Wimsett (Kim); 10 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be private. Burial is in the St. Catherine Cemetery in New Haven.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

