Obituary: Cary Thomas Brown, 23, Boston

Cary Thomas Brown, 23, of Boston, died unexpectedly at home Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. He was born July 20, 1997, in Columbus, Ohio.

He graduated from Thomas Nelson High School and was formerly employed by McDonald’s in Lebanon Junction. He was a senior electrical engineering student at the University of Kentucky, where he also pursued his passion for German studies. He served one year as chancellor of the university’s German Club and remained an active member.

He fulfilled a lifelong dream when he traveled to Germany to study in 2017. He returned in the summer of 2019 to work as a research assistant at Jade Hochschule in the city of Wilhelmshaven, followed by studies at Technische Universität Berlin. He loved traveling throughout Germany and exploring the county’s rich history and culture. Countless photos and evocative vignettes allowed his loved ones to share in his many adventures.

He treasured companionship and made friends everywhere he went. He was an affectionate son and grandson and a loyal brother. All of us who knew and loved him mourn the loss of his warm, compassionate, and generous spirit.

He was survived by his parents, Brian David Brown and Susan Miller Brown; two siblings, Rowan Joy Brown and Aaron David Brown; his grandparents, Kenton and Catherine Brown, Vallie and Iris Bauer, and Thomas and Betty Miller; many bereaved aunts, uncles and cousins; and dear friends both here and overseas.

He will be remembered at a future celebration of his life when friends and family can safely gather.

A fund in Cary’s honor to support student mental health services at the University of Kentucky will be announced at a later date.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston has been entrusted with the arrangements.

