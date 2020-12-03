Posted by admin

Obituary: Charles David Frazier, 67, Boston

Charles David Frazier, 67, of Boston, died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 at his residence. He was born July 28, 1953, in Louisville. He retired from Publisher’s Printing. He was a U.S. Army veteran, a member of the American Legion, Dunavan Masonic Lodge # 292, and member and deacon of the Boston Christian Church (D.O.C.).

He was preceded in death by his father, Tandy Frazier; and one sister, Elaine Frazier Mier.

He is survived by one son, Michael David Frazier of Bardstown; his mother, Lois Frazier of Boston; one sister, Diane (Teddy) Berry of Woodlawn; two brothers, Bruce (Judy) Frazier of Bardstown, and Dan (Lindy) Frazier of Paris; and several nieces and nephews.

Cremation was chosen with no services. Private burial is at Boston Christian Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions may go to Boston Christian Church Cemetery Fund or Dunavan Masonic Lodge # 292.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

