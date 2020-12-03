Posted by admin

Obituary: Mary Leona Mattingly, 74, Holy Cross

Mary Leona Mattingly, 74, of Holy Cross, died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born Aug. 28, 1946, in Marion County. She enjoyed playing cards and gardening.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, James W. “Billy” Mattingly (Mar. 14, 2015); her parents, Joseph Gonza and Mary Essie Newton Riggs; and three sisters, Glessie Mae Brady, Jane Marice Stennitt and Clara M. DeWitt.

Survivors include one daughter, Rena Bartley (Jerry) of Holy Cross; three sons, Bobby Mattingly of Holy Cross, Bill Mattingly (Stacy) of Raywick and Jody Mattingly (Margaret) of Springfield; two sisters, Rose Mary Clark (Bernard) of Eminence and Betty Sue Calhoun (Joe) of Louisville; two brothers, Buddy Riggs (Becky) of Holy Cross and Adrian Riggs (Geraldine) of Bardstown; 20 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

The private funeral is 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Loretto with Deacon Joseph R. Dant officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery. The funeral will be livestreamed onto the Mattingly Funeral Home Facebook page.

Private visitation is 5-8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 at the Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto.

The Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

